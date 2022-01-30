Brusly got out to a quick start and continued to pour it on for a wire-to-wire 61-28 win at home over Port Allen Friday night.
Brusly, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, jumped out to a 12-0 start that the visting Lady Pelicans could not recover from.
“Hats off to the Lady Panthers,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “I threw a challenge at them. I told them for us to be a championship contending team, we have to come out and dominate games. They answered the call tonight.”
Brusly held an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Panthers closed the first half on a 13-3 run to take a 35-15 lead at halftime.
Brusly’s Tia Anderson led all scorers with 22 points. Guard Laila Clark added 19 points. Dolphin Gaines led Port Allen with 10 points. Braylah Pierson, Indeah Whaley and Jada Carline had six points apiece.
Amireyah Williams scored on a short jumper with 4:20 left in the third quarter to give Brusly its biggest lead up to that point at 47-15. The Lady Panthers led 52-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Brusly’s defense set the tone early, forcing turnovers, which helped the offense convert into baskets.
Brusly slowed things down in the third quarter and was able to run set offenses and get scores on a few possessions, something Bradford said will help his team as the season continues.
“Just being sharp all the way through,” he said. “When we got a chance to run those sets, I have to get them to the point where they can believe it. Running them at practice is one thing. When you do them in a game and you execute them and you see them come to life, it’s a different form of believe. That was a great confidence booster for us.”
