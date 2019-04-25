Brusly is two wins away from a state championship and the cherry on top of what has been a special season up to this point.
The Lady Panthers traveled to Longville and defeated No. 8 South Beauregard 6-2 to advance to the Class 3A semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur on Friday.
First pitch is set for 1:30 on Field 15.
“We knew it would be a tough environment,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said. “I’m just proud of the girls.”
No. 20 Church Point is standing in Brusly’s way of a berth in the championship. The Lady Bears have pulled off three straight upsets to get to the semifinals with wins over No. 13 Iota, No. 4 Crowley and No. 5 Kaplan.
Church Point had not reached the quarterfinals in 25 years and has continued to push back the retirement of head coach Mike Hardy who is set to step down at the end of the season.
“I watched them (Church Point) play their second round game against Crowley,” Bouvier said. “They want to get there and win it for their coach who is retiring. You can’t look at their record. They’re 3-0 in the playoffs just like us.”
As the No. 1 seed with a 33-2 record, the Lady Panthers beat No.32 Wossman, No. 16 St. James and South Beauregard on the way to Sulphur.
Brusly played a gauntlet of schedule with plenty of narrow victories. They’ve proved to a balanced team with multiple players capable of coming through in clutch moments. “We believe in everybody,” Bouvier said. “Every tough game we’ve been through we’ve had somebody different stepped up and deliver for us.”
Bouvier said the key to Saturday’s game could be how his team starts.
“It’s about starting fast,” he said. “The longer you play and they stay close, the more they believe they can beat you.”
Brusly lost in the quarterfinals last year and Bouvier admitted last Saturday’s win felt like sort of a sigh of relief.
“The hardest part is getting there (Sulphur),” Bouvier said. “Once you get there, it’s always fun to go out and compete.”
(0) comments
