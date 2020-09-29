The Brusly volleyball team picked up its third win of the season Saturday morning with a four-set win over Ascension Christian at home.
Brusly took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-14 before dropping the third set 18-25. The Lady Panthers responded by closing out the game with a 25-21 victory to claim the fourth set.
Brusly followed the win over Ascension Christian with a three-set lost to Ascension Episcopal Saturday afternoon in Brusly.
Ascension Episcopal took control early on claiming the first two sets 25-13 and 25-10. Brusly stormed back in the third set and led for most of the way until a few unforced errors swung the set in favor of Ascension Episcopal.
Brusly coach Kayla Sarradet attributed the success in the third set to a few simple keys.
“We didn’t look at the score and focused on fixing some little things that we were having trouble with,” she said.
Heading into Tuesday evening, the Lady Panthers sit at 3-7 on the season. Five of the 10 games have gone five sets and Brusly’s record in those games is 1-4.
Sarradet said she would like that to change.
“We can get better at competing,” she said. “We’ve gone five sets with six teams now and we just can’t finish them. If we can jump on people early, keep a lead and win some games that we should win in three instead of five.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.