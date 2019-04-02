Brusly girls track coach Trent Ellis said he likes his teams to be tested heading into the latter part of the season as they gear up for a run at a state championship.
Last weekend was one of those tests.
A portion of the team went to Austin, Texas to compete in the Texas Relays. There were no first-place finishes, but Ellis said his athletes had a good showing.
“It’s always good when you can make a final in the Texas Relays,” he said. “It’s a plus considering the level of competition.”
The 4x100 relay team, composed of Mackenzie Jenkins, Ta’la Spates, Megan Williams and Myla Edwards won its heat and finished fourth with a time of 48.33.
The quartet also runs as the 4x200 team that also finished fourth in Texas with a season-best time of 1:41.33.
The 4x400 team with freshmen and sophomores finished 29th and Spates placed seventh in the 100-meter dash.
“It gives you a sense of reality and it gets them focused and has their mind right when we get back home for the stretch run,” Ellis said of the stiff competition for his team. “It helps them have the mindset of getting better and the exposure also helps kids get recruited.”
The Lady Panthers will be back in action April 5 at the LHSCA Meet of Champions at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Brusly makes noise at Panther Relays
The Brusly boys' track team posted several top finishes at the Panther Relays last week in Brusly.
The 4x1 team composed of Dale Gordon, Rashaun Taylor, Durell Hamilton and Jaylen Forest finished first with a time of 44.6.
Xavier Orgeron claimed the top spot in the high jump (5-06). Richard Leblanc finished first in the pole vault (9-06).
Kyle Parker came in second in the javelin with a personal record of 139 feet. Freshman Kyron Craig placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (18.14). Ian Fant came in third in the triple jump.
“I thought our kids competed well,” said coach Brady Perry. “Everybody is competing hard.”
