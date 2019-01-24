A mix of youth and experience will come to the forefront for Port Allen when the Lady Pelican powerlifters compete Saturday at the Woodlawn Invitational.
Competition begins at 9 a.m.
The Lady Pelicans will have the benefit of the returning Emily Nichols, a dominant senior who finished first in state competition last year. PAHS will also see the return of Rekia Leonard, who recovered from an off-season ankle fracture to finish first at the Denham Springs meet.
Other potential standouts include Teirra Jones, DeLania Antoine, Jelacia Grevious and Destiny Winfield.
“To do well in this meet, we need to focus on discipline and listening to the commands of folks in the weight room,” coach Brian Bizette said. “That’s the biggest thing because it’s all about shaking off the nerves and making sure we do everything correct.
“They have three judges looking for every thing they’ll do wrong, not what they’ll do right,” he said. “The girls need to get over the nerves and concentrate on good lifts.”
It all comes down to simple psychology, Bizette said.
“If they do the little things right in practice everything falls into place,” he said. “It’s like that in every sport and in everything you do in life.”
