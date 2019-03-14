Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.