There’s no rest for the weary, as the Port Allen powerlifting team has seen in the wake of the strong showing in the Woodlawn Invitational.
Much of the work for the next two weeks will focus on keeping the Lady Pelicans in the proper form for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s regional meet, set for Feb. 22 in Denham Springs.
For the Lady Pelicans, it’s all about keeping the lifters in the right weight.
“We’re doing well as far as our lifts and our strength, but now it’s all about keeping our weight,” Port Allen head coach Brian Bizette said.
“We’re favored to do pretty well in the meet, but now it’s all about staying focused, improving our lifts and doing everything we can to make the state meet.”
The biggest change for this year’s team comes from the age of the lifters.
The championship teams in recent years have been senior-laden squads, but it’s a different story with this year’s roster, he said.
“We were senior-heavy at that time – now, we’re freshman-heavy,” Bizette said.
Standouts for the 2019 squad include Rickia Leonard, Emily Nichols, Destiny Winfield, Summer Frank, Alyssa Springer, Raven Murphy, Jalacia Grievous and Angel Veal.
Bizette expects Calvary Baptist of Shreveport and Pope John Paul II of Slidell to be the two biggest roadblocks for the Pelicans en route to a state title.
The work ethic and preparation over the next several weeks will make all the difference, he said.
“Right now, it’s all about staying toned, doing lighter reps, avoiding injuries and keeping within our weight classes,” Bizette said. “If we do that, we’ll have a chance at the state title.”
