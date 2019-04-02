Following the program’s first district championship in over 30 years, the Port Allen Lady Pelicans were well represented in All-District honors.
The coaches voted on co-MVPs in the district and they both were Port Allen Lady Pelicans. Freshman Braylah Pierson and senior Chelsey White were named Co-MVPs, while freshman Alaysia Percy was named the district’s defensive MVP.
Head coach Kim Cox was tabbed coach of the year.
White led the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game with 12.4 rebounds per contest. She had 21 double doubles on the year.
Pierson averaged 15.2 points per game with a little over four assists. Percy logged over 900 minutes on the court with each minute spent applying defensive pressure to the best player on the opposing team.
“From a coaching standpoint, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Cox said. “It was a great thing to see the other coaches acknowledge them and the hard work they put in.”
Cox said in her excitement for her players, she didn’t take in the fact that she had been named coach of the year.
“They’re (team) the reason I won coach of the year,” she said. “I was too amped up with all the other stuff. It was kind of an afterthought with being so excited for my girls.”
The resurgence of the program in the 2018-19 season was a goal, according to Cox, but she said she knows with success comes expectations in the future.
“When you get that (recognition), you have expectations,” Cox said. “I think the main thing is to keep working getting better and to not get complacent.”
The Lady Pelicans will have to keep moving forward without White, who was one of the most dominant players in the district.
However, Cox said the future looks bright with Pierson and Percy returning, as well as first-team all-district member Mya Lee.
Lee averaged 10 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
“Chelsey did so much for us,” Cox said. “She led us in points and rebounds. She led us on and off the court. It’s going to be hard to replace a Chelsey White.
“You can’t help but get excited with the other players we have coming back. My goal is to make sure we don’t get complacent.”
District 8-2A
Braylah, Pierson, Port Allen, Fr.; Chelsey White, Port Allen, Sr.; Laila Hampton, Dunham, Sr.; Jewel Jones, Church Academy, So.; Izzy Besselman, Episcopal, Fr.; Mya Lee, Port Allen, Jr.; Sophie Moreaux, Dunham, Sr.; Krista Keller, Church Academy, Jr.; Anna Scott Hixon, Episcopal, Sr.; Sydney Summerville, Episcopal, Jr.; Angel Batarseh, Church Academy, Jr.
Most Valuable Player: Braylah Pierson, Port Allen; Chelsey White, Port Allen
Defensive MVP: Alaysia Percy, Port Allen
Coach of the Year: Kim Cox, Port Allen
Bradford earns All-District nod
After leading the Lady Panthers in scoring and helping to lead them to a playoff berth, Brusly guard Angel Bradford was named to the District 6-3A second team.
District 6-3A
First Team
Kennedy Paul, University, Sr.; Alyssa Fisher, University, Sr.; Crystal Smith, Glen Oaks, Sr.; Makayla Marshall, Madison Prep, Sr.; Destiny Ellis, Madison Prep, Sr.
Second team
Jordan Harris, Baker, Fr.; Tarneisha Young, Madison Prep, Sr.; Angel Bradford, Brusly, Jr.; Jennifer Carter, Glen Oaks, Sr.; Sahvani Sancho, University, eighth.
Most Valuable Player: Kennedy Paul, University
Defensive MVP: Makayla Marshall, Madison Prep
Coach of the Year: Bonita Johnson, University
