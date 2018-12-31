The Port Allen Lady Pelicans closed out the Brusly tournament on a high note with a 45-30 win over the Baker Lady Buffaloes Saturday.
The win over Baker put Port Allen at a 2-1 record in the tournament after a 54-26 win over Livonia and loss to West Feliciana to start the tournament.
Port Allen 54, Livonia 26
It was all Port Allen from the opening tip. The Lady Pelicans built a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to Braylah Pierson’s short jumper with under one minute left to play in the quarter.
Pierson’s layup near the end of the first half gave Port Allen its largest lead at that point at 26-8.
Mya Lee’s floater helped the Port Allen lead balloon to 47-19 late in the fourth.
“I still think we were a little sluggish,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “I’m hoping it was just the holiday, coming off the holiday break type of thing. I still think we were a little sluggish, we were just able to make shots and get some buckets.”
Pierson spearheaded the Lady Pelican offense with a game-high 27 points. Lee was in double figures with 10 points.
“I told Braylah Pierson to assert herself,” Cox said. “It was a game where she could assert herself and she did and that helped us get the tempo up. Once we did that, we started getting some easy buckets.”
Port Allen falls to West Feliciana
The first game following Christmas did not go well for the Port Allen Lady Pelicans.
Port Allen jumped out to a 9-3 lead, but the West Feliciana Lady Saints mounted a comeback to claim a win Thursday afternoon at the Brusly Invitational Tournament.
“I know scorewise it looked like we started off pretty good, but I saw that we didn’t have the extra step,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “I’m not going to say that it was the holiday, we just weren’t ready to play. I kind of saw it early before we got here. You have to be ready to play, especially against a team like West Fel. They’re a pretty good team.”
Port Allen led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Pelican lead was cut to just one point at 17-16 with 3:30 left in the first half.
West Feliciana took its first lead with under a minute left and the Lady Saints took a 20-19 lead into halftime.
The Lady Saints never trailed from that point. A 3-pointer extended the Lady Saints’ lead to 37-28 with 1:20 left.
West Feliciana built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Port Allen cut the lead to single digits, but could not complete the comeback.
“A lot of missed assignments, a lot of them not listening to what the scouting report said,” Cox said. “In the second half it’s like they completely forgot what we’re supposed to be doing. You let a kid like 50, they threw up a couple and eventually if they throw up three (3-pointers), they’ll make one.
“We didn’t play with any passion tonight, we were just going through the motions,” Cox added. “That’s from the top to the bottom. I didn’t see a spark from any of them tonight. Having two kids who normally average 20, that’s a problem. Chelsey (White) is going to struggle when they put two on her, but that’s when we need somebody else to step up.”
Pierson was named to the All-Tournament team.
Port Allen will be back in action Wednesday against Baker at home.
