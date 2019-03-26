A solid showing in field events led the Port Allen girls track team to a third-place finish last Friday at the John Williams Relays at Guy Otwell Field.
The Lady Pelicans finished the meet with 72 points, while the more-rounded Plaquemine and Lee High finished first and second with 138 and 118, respectively. Pine Prairie took fourth (48), Catholic-Pointe Coupee fifth (41), followed by Avoyelles (29) and French Settlement (16).
If the meet gave any indication of the program’s direction this season, field events will be the strong suit for the Lady Pelicans.
Emily Nichols had two first-place showings in the event.
She and Rickia Lenoir took first and second in the shot put competition. Nichols led the pack with a throw of 36-3, followed by the 35-09 by Lenoir. Both dominated that event at the state championships last year.
Nichols also led the discus event (105-10), while Lenoir took third (78-07).
Raven Murphy grabbed second in the long jump (15-06) and Tiara Jones claimed third in the javelin event (88-0).
The Lady Pelicans 4x400 relay team composed of Jasmine Butler, Trinity Mason, Kayla Murphy and Taylor Dotson claimed first(4:37).
PAHS competes in track and field competition March 28 at Broadmoor High School. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m.
