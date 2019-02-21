If the Port Allen Lady Pelican powerlifting competitors are uncertain where they stand as they head to state competition, they should have a better idea about their chances after this weekend.
The Lady Pelicans head to Denham Springs High School on Friday afternoon for competition in the East Regional event, which begins at 4:30 p.m. and continues through Saturday.
The event will be the springboard to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Powerlifting Championship event, which will be held in March at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.
Standouts heading into the regional meet include Alaina Antione, J’Laycia Greivous, Gabrianna Foster, Summer Frank and Raven Murphy.
Head coach Brian Bizette believes his team has a solid chance of entering a large crop of qualifiers for the state event, but the question of how many will punch their ticket to Alexandria remains to be seen.
“It’s going to be hit or miss with some of the kids, but I think we will be okay,” he said. “We’re a solid team, but I’m just hoping continues to work hard and stay focused.”
The East region includes schools from Hammond to the Greater Baton Rouge area. Top schools in the event will include Live Oak, Woodlawn, Zachary, Denham Springs, Episcopal, St. Michael and Central.
“Competition will be solid, as you would expect at this stage in the season,” Bizette said. “As long as we keep within our weight and keep our confidence levels high, we should do well.
“After this meet, we will be able to see where our identity is, and we will take it from there,” he said.
