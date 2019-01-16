The numbers are down from last year, but experience remains strong for the 2019 Port Allen powerlifting team.
The squad has had some unexpected departures, but eight seniors remain on the 14-team roster for the season, head coach Brian Bizette said.
“The ones I’ve got are pretty solid, and that’s a good thing,
Rickia Leonard, a lifter in the super heavyweight, will be one of the dominant forces on the squad as one of the top lifters in her division statewide.
Along with Emily Nichols, who will compete in the 198-lb. division, along with teammate Destiny Winfield, who is in the same classification.
Potential isn’t limited to seniors. Sophomore Summer Frank could emerge as one of the top lifters for the squad.
Alyssa Springer could also figure strongly into the mix, along with Raven Murphy.
“Raven is very strong for a freshman, very impressive and one of the strongest freshmen I’ve ever coached. She ‘s an all-around athlete, and that could be a plus for Port Allen.”
Jalacia Grievous returns this year for action in the 97-lb. category, and should also figure prominently in action this season.
First-year lifter Angel Veal made a solid showing with a third-place showing in Denham Springs last weekend.
The experience of the seniors will play a significant role in the success, Bizette said.
“We will be facing strong teams like last year’s runner-up, Pope John Paul II of Slidell, along with north Louisiana power Calvary Baptist, which finished third last year,” he said. “The tides are turning, but if we work hard enough, we could be in the mix.”
The Lady Pelicans head to Woodlawn for action on Jan. 26.
