The Port Allen Lady Pelicans could not pull past perennial frontrunner Episcopal, but coach Brian Bizette remains confident his team could figure somewhere in the top echelon in state action Friday.
PAHS qualified in four events at the LHSAA Region II Class II meet at McNeese State University, but the Lady Pelicans could still make their presence known, coach Brian Bizette said.
“We hoped to do better, but we still have a lot to go on for this event, but it’s going to be hard to get first,” he said. “I still see us somewhere in the top five, though.”
The Lady Pelicans qualified two in two events. PAHS landed two standouts in the shot put event based on a first and third place showing in the regional event. Emily Nichols took the top spot with a throw of 35-07 and teammate Rickia Lenoir notched third (34-05).
Nichols and Lenoir also earned first and third-place honors respectively in the discus – 121-08 for Nichols, 114-06 for Lenoir.
The team of Raven Murphy, Tremesia Moore, Allyssa Moore and Kristian Wicker will also compete at state after they finished the 4x100 with a finish of 51.40.
The tandem of Moore, Wicker, More and Jasmine Butler will vie for the top honors at state after they finished first in the 4x200-meter relay at regional (1:48.92).
Competition Friday begins at 1:30 p.m. in the field events and 5 p.m. for running events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.