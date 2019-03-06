The Port Allen Lady Pelicans softball team bounced back from its first loss of the year to dismantle Tara 25-3 at home Monday night.
With the win, Port Allen improved to 7-1 on the season.
The Lady Pelicans got contributions across the board in the win. Michelle Davenport had a triple and a home run with two RBIs and she scored two runs.
Abbie Bodiford had a double and three RBIs with a stolen base and three runs scored. Timea Frazier had a triple with three RBIs. Laura Morgan's single drove in two runs and she stole three bases
Pitcher Alexis Perkins earned the win, striking out seven batters. She had a single with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Port Allen 18, Madison Prep 0
In Game 1 of the West Feliciana tournament last weekend, Port Allen earned an 18-0 win over the Lady Chargers.
Amilia Ballard hit a home run and had four RBIs. Laura Morgan had two RBIs and scored three runs.
The Lady Pelicans scored the 18 runs on five hits with no errors.
Port Allen's first loss of the season came in the second game of the tournament, a 16-1 loss to West Feliciana. Davenport's single drove in the run.
Port Allen aims for a second straight win Thursday with a road game against Livonia. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
