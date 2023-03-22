Championships are nothing new to the Port Allen girls powerlifting program, but a bigger accomplishment awaits the Lady Pelicans at this year’s state title meet.
Port Allen will vie for its 10th championship under the leadership of head coach Brian Bizette when the Lady Pelicans compete Friday in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Championship Meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
“We look good health-wise and weight-wise,” he said. “On paper, we’re favored to win it by 20 points, but paper doesn’t do everything, so we have to make the lifts first.”
Bizette’s biggest concern centers on the higher classification. It may pose the biggest obstacle in his 16 years at the helm of the program.
The move to Class 3A for the first time could make it tougher to capture the 10th state title, he said.
“I’m not overconfident or underconfident – I’m in the middle,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge moving up because higher classification means more schools and things can turn.”
Top lifters heading into the meet include Jalynn Netters, Isabella Newchurch, Kiara Talley and Corrine Dupree.
Abbeville, Buckeye, E.D.
White and Wossman are among the schools that pose the biggest threat for PAHS.
The Lady Pelicans will begin lifting at 10 a.m.
