Dunham made a late charge, but the Port Allen Lady Pelicans held off the comeback attempt, downing the Lady Tigers 42-35 Friday night in Baton Rouge.
Port Allen led by 16 points at the end of the third quarter, but Dunham chipped away at the lead and trailed by as little as six points with 1:50 remaining in the game.
"I think it (execution) ranked up there with the French Settlement win," said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. "Basically because it seemed like for the most part it seemed like we were on the same page the whole game. Everybody put in a solid effort this game."
Back to back threes from Mya Lee gave Port Allen a 25-12 lead in the third quarter with 2:50 left. The Lady Pels ended the quarter on a 5-2 spurt heading to the last period.
Dunham's offense got going early in the fourth with the Lady Tigers going on a 10-2 run to get to within eight at 32-24 with 2:29 left.
A jump shot cut to the deficit to six points before Port Allen made free throws late to end the hopes of a Dunham comeback.
"I preached to them before the game that we were coming into a difficult environment," Cox said. "Anytime you come to somebody home court, they're going to fight. We knew they were going to fight in the fourth quarter when they got down. We called timeout, settled them a little bit. We went back to doing our stuff and not letting them change what we do."
Braylah Pierson led the way with 15 points, followed by Chelsey White with 12. Lee added nine points.
