Port Allen had its chances early and late to pull off the upset but couldn’t get over the hump, falling to Avoyelles Public Charter 50-40 on senior night Tuesday.
Avoyelles Charter (19-7), the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2A, handed Port Allen (8-11) its second consecutive loss.
Before the game, seniors Braylah Pierson, A’laysia Percy and Taylor Dotson were recognized for their contributions to the program.
“They definitely helped propel Port Allen Lady Pels basketball to the next level,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “You have a kid like Braylah Pierson come in as a freshman highly sought after and highly recruited from other schools in the area. For her to choose to stay home was a testament of Port Allen doing something right and she trusted us to come over here and she gave us everything she got. I’m proud of her and A’laysia Percy as well. She gave us all she’s got. Taylor Dotson, doing what she’s doing in the classroom is remarkable.”
Dolphin Gaines led Port Allen with 20 points, followed by Pierson with 16 points. Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines had a game-high 34.
Avoyelles Charter jumped out to a 7-1 lead before Port Allen answered with an 8-0 run capped by Pierson’s jumper with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.
The Lady Vikings outscored Port Allen 20-12 in the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead at halftime.
Avoyelles led by 12 in the third quarter before Port Allen cut down the lead to six at 37-31 thanks to Pierson’s three at the buzzer.
That was as close as Port Allen got. The Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Pels 13-9 in the fourth.
“I thought we played hard,” Cox said. “I thought it was one of our better games. I think we got tired in some spurts and they exposed that but going against a team that’s Top 5 in 2A, it kind of let us know we can play with them. We have a chance if we play right. Not pleased with the loss, but I am pleased with the effort and with a team this young, we have to learn how to find the small wins and move from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.