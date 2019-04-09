There couldn’t have been a better way for the Port Allen Lady Pelicans to honor their five seniors for senior night Monday.
Port Allen jumped out early and didn’t look back en route to a 17-2 win in three innings over the Northeast Lady Vikings in district action.
“It’s refreshing, especially the second win in district,” said Port Allen head coach Alisha Butler Fairchild. “Our biggest competition is against Episcopal, but just to be able to have our seniors come out and show out and to have a really nice senior night even though we thought the rain was going to ruin it. It’s refreshing and it’s nice. This was the first group of girls that I had as freshmen. It’s nice to see them together and celebrating.”
Senior Michelle Davenport started the scoring onslaught in the first inning with a double. A bases-loaded walk followed by a passed ball put the Lady Pelicans ahead 3-0.
Senior Briannah Denton drove in three runs with a double to center field that gave Port Allen a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
Northeast responded with two runs in the top half of the second to cut the deficit to 6-2.
Senior Alyssa Ballard’s single scored two runs in the second and freshman Amelia Ballard kept the run going with an RBI groundout to put the score at 9-2.
Senior Alexis Perkins helped score two runs with a single. The older Ballard drilled a line drive that went for a triple to put the Lady Pelicans ahead 13-2.
“It feels amazing to win,” Alyssa Ballard said. “We hit a little rough patch in (the middle) of the season, but we came back and we’re pretty strong as a team and I love it.”
Senior pitcher Laura Morgan got the start in the circle for Port Allen and earned the win. She went 2 ⅔ innings with eight strikeouts. Perkins struck out the last batter to end the game.
“It feels amazing,” Morgan said. “We put ourselves back up into our motion. We were kind of down at first and we just shined today. Even through the rain, we made it happen.”
The rain looked to play spoiler early on to the senior night festivities and caused problems for both teams periodically throughout the first two innings.
“It was really stressful, but once we got into the groove and realized we needed to work with the rain, we started doing what we needed to do,” Morgan said.
As of Monday, the Lady Pelicans sit at No. 30 in the Class 2A power ratings.
