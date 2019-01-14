The Port Allen Lady Pelicans evened the season series with Brusly following a 53-43 win over the Lady Panthers Friday night in Brusly.
Port Allen led by as many as 18 in the game, before Brusly cut the lead down to six points with less than two minutes to play.
“We just bought into what we do,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “We didn’t let them change what we do. What we do is when Braylah (Pierson) drives, Mya (Lee) gotta assert herself and if she asserts herself, that will open up Chelsey (White) a little bit. It was good to see Braylah have a solid game. If we get them three going, then we know we’ll be all right.”
Chelsey White’s bucket with 2:42 left before halftime extended the Lady Pelican lead to 17-10. Mya Lee’s floater put Port Allen ahead 19-10 heading into halftime.
Out of the break, Port Allen went on an 11-2 run to claim a 30-12 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
Brusly ended the third quarter on a 13-4 run, which cut the deficit to 34-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Braylah Pierson hit two free throws to extend Port Allen’s lead back to 14 points early in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers kept chipping away at the deficit until they got to within six points with 1:40 left.
Port Allen hit free throws late to seal the win.
“Part of the reason why they cut the lead to six was because we weren’t maintaining our poise,” Cox said. “When we called timeout, we talked and settled down and started running our things. It was like we were letting the pressure of a little man-to-man take us out of what we do. It was about us settling down and settling into what we do.”
White led Port Allen with 18 points, followed by Lee with 13 and Pierson with 11. Pierson said Friday’s win was big for her team.
“We wanted it bad, bad bad,” she said. “They have been on our case about it all week.”
Angel Bradford had a game-high 26 points for Brusly. Myla Edwards added eight points.
Brusly will travel to face Kentwood tonight, whole Port Allen will be at home Tuesday against West Feliciana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.