It’s summertime, but the Port Allen Lady Pelicans basketball team may have opened a few more eyes in the area.
Port Allen took down last season 3A finalist Madison Prep 31-30 in overtime Monday afternoon at Glen Oaks High School summer league.
It was Port Allen’s second game of the summer as the team prepares for the upcoming season without Chelsey White who departed for LSU-E.
“It’s been an adjustment,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “Chelsey, that’s double digits in points and double digits in rebounds, but they fought today and that’s what I’ve been telling them.
“The atmosphere of the game was still at a high level because it was Madison Prep and it was a close game,” Cox added. “The atmosphere was great. It’s just the summer. Everybody says the summer doesn’t matter but the summer tells me a lot about where we’re at and what we need to do.”
The Pelicans led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. Madison Prep took its first lead of the game at 22-20 with 4:40 left in the third quarter.
Mya Lee’s floater with 1:08 put Port Allen ahead 30-28.
Madison Prep responded with forcing a late turnover and converting a layup at the buzzer to force overtime.
One free throw was the difference in the extra frame.
“ I saw them fighting, I saw them competing, I saw them making plays and I saw them make mistakes. It’s OK right now,” Cox said. “For us to get this win against a team like that, tells me we’re doing some things right.”
The focus of the summer is to develop team chemistry and for the younger players to gain experience, according to the coach.
“What is life like without Chelsey? That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” she said. “And what is life without Braylah (Pierson) exerting so much of her energy and having to do so much. We’re trying to get other kids comfortable doing things that they’re capable of doing that they weren’t looking to do last year.”
The Lady Pels’ summer slate continues Friday at the Southern University team camp.
