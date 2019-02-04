The drought is over.
Following a 42-38 win over Dunham in the championship game Saturday afternoon, the Port Allen Lady Pelicans clinched the District championship for the first time since 1983.
"I get emotional thinking about it," said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. "At the start of the season I knew we had the team in place to do something like this, then we got hit with an injury. We knew people had to step up. People had to do extraordinary things this season and we were able to do it.
"This win, it was a hard-fought game," she continued. "I'm just so happy to be the coach of the team to make history and break the over 20 years of not having a district championship."
After trailing 8-4 to start the game, Dunham battled back to take an 18-13 lead with five minutes left in the first half following a 3-pointer.
Dunham's lead was quickly erased after back-to-back threes from Mya Lee put the Lady Pelicans ahead 19-18 with 2:40 showing in the second quarter.
Lee made another three in the third quarter that gave Port Allen its largest lead of the game at 28-20.
Dunham closed the gap to 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Port Allen lead 38-32 with 2:40 left, but the Lady Tigers went on a 6-0 run to tie the game with 57.8 seconds left.
Port Allen freshman Braylah Pierson was fouled with 33 seconds left and calmly sank two free throws and the Lady Pelican defense got one last stop to seal the game.
Pierson led Port Allen with 16 points, followed by Lee who hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Chelsey White had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
"We worked the whole summer and the season to get here and this was our opportunity to go and take it and bring it back to the west side," Lee said.
Port Allen has been in a bevy of close games this season and Lee attributed the late-game success in Saturday's win to improved team chemistry throughout the season.
"We learned how to settle down and play with each other," she said. "We grew chemistry with each other. We trust each other with the ball. This is going to boost us a lot going into the playoffs knowing that we can beat any team. It's a great feeling."
Port Allen closes out the regular season at home against The Church Academy Friday evening at 6.
