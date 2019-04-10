History was made Tuesday night, even in a losing efffort for the Port Allen softball team.
Despite losing 8-7 to Episcopal, the Lady Pelicans ended the season as co-district champions along with Episcopal and Dunham.
It’s the first time in 13 years and only the second time in school history that Port Allen softball were district champs. The 2006 team under Kirby Loupe also finished the district as co-champs.
“Coach Nancy Ensminger used to tell us tieing is never fun,” said Port Allen head coach Alisha Butler Fairchild. “It’s never gratifying. They kind of have the same attitude as me. They wanted to win outright. They felt like they needed to prove something. Just to be able to say we are co champs It is an accomplishment.
“It puts Port Allen on the map,” she added. “With girls basketball doing really well, winning district. The boys going really far in basketball and now hopefully the boys baseball will do a lot better this season compared to the last few years and we’ve been able to put softball on the map again for the second time in 20 years.”
Michelle Davenport scored on a wild pitch in the first inning and Brooke Courville’s double to center field gave the Lady Pelicans a quick 2-0.
A single and a run scored on a passed ball tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the third. Episcopal added two more runs in the inning to take a 4-2 advantage.
A single from Alexis Perkins in the fourth cut the deficit in half at 4-3.
With Port Allen trailing 6-3 in the sixth, Courville’s single to center kept the Lady Pelicans in striking distance at 6-4.
The Lady Knights added three runs in the bottom half of the inning to hold a 9-4 lead heading into Port Allen’s final chance to bat.
Two bases-loaded walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error helped Port Allen come to within one at 9-8 with one out.
The game ended on a double play made by the Lady Knights.
“I think that it (comeback) shows we having a fighting chance no matter who we go play if we do what we’re supposed to do,” Fairchild said. “There’s nothing that we can’t accomplish. It’s just a matter of applying and doing what our coaches ask. We’re a young team and we’re still learning. That’ll be the difference between whether or not we’ll get shut out in the playoffs or if we do well and compete.”
