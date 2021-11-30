Port Allen had a few chances in the last minute to send the game into overtime but could not convert.
The Lady Pelicans lost a first half lead and couldn’t come back in a 45-42 loss to French Settlement Monday night in Port Allen.
Monday’s loss dropped Port Allen to 0-3 in the new season with other losses against Baker and St. John.
“We played hard,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “Got in some foul trouble early that ended up making the difference in the game in my opinion. All credit to French settlement. They played hard, too. It was just one of those games. Two teams fighting hard. Somebody had to come out on the losing side of it.”
Port Allen left the first quarter with a 11-8 lead but was saddled with foul trouble to Dolphin Gaines who picked up three fouls in the first frame.
Dedricanna Johnson drilled a 3-pointer with 3:30 remaining in the first half that gave the Lady Pelicans its largest lead of the half at 20-13.
French Settlement scored two buckets to close out the first half and cut the deficit to 20-17.
The Lady Lions captured the lead at 21-20 midway through the third quarter and never lost it again.
French Settlement led by as many as five points in the third quarter and carried a 32-29 lead into the fourth.
Hayzlyn Granade’s bucket with 3:40 left put French Settlement ahead 43-35. Port Allen chipped away at the lead and Gaines’ bucket with 43 seconds left got the Lady Pelicans to within three points.
Braylah Pierson led Port Allen with 17 points. Gaines added 11 points.
“Having Dolphin sit for basically a whole half made the difference and she had to come out in the third and play with three fouls,” Cox said. “I think it was in her head a little bit but no excuses. We’re learning from these experiences and still through all of that we still had two good shots at the end to win the game. We just didn’t knock them down.”
