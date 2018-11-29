The Port Allen Lady Pelicans rebounded from a close loss to Glen Oaks Tuesday with a 40-24 win over Broadmoor in the White Castle tournament Wednesday night.
Port Allen (2-3) led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime.
Chelsey White had a game-high 16 points. Braylah Pierson was also in double figures with 10 points. Mya Lee chipped in with nine. Other scorers were: Lyric Nelson (2), Alyasia Percy (2) and Makayla Hill (1).
Port Allen aims for two-straight wins with a matchup against St. Mary Academy tonight at 5:30 at White Castle.
