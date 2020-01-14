The Port Allen Lady Pelicans rebounded from a road loss to rival Brusly with a 47-43 win at home over Scotlandville Monday evening.
Port Allen (6-9) held off Scotlandville’s late charge to earn the win, the team’s second victory in the last three games.
“We got a win so we always like that,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “Overall we just need to work on handling the press. We have some people handling the ball who don’t normally handle the ball. I liked the fact that we grinded it out and got the win.”
Mya Lee’s 3-pointer put the Lady Pelicans ahead 7-0 with 4:15 left in the first quarter. Port Allen carried an 8-4 lead going into the second quarter.
Scotlandville went on a 5-0 run to take its first lead of the game at 9-8 with six minutes left to play in the first half.
Lee’s layup put the Lady Pelicans ahead 27-22 with 3:22 left in the third quarter. The Lady Pelicans led by as many as eight points in the second half, but Leilani Lewis hit a baseline jumper with 33 seconds left that trimmed the PAHS lead to 46-43. The Lady Pelicans got a defensive stop and hit a free throw to seal the game.
Lyric Nelson led Port Allen with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Lee finished with 14 points to go along with eight boards.
Cox attributed the win to the team’s attitude following the loss to Brusly last week.
“We had two good days of practice,” the coach said. “They came in and had better attitudes. They were in good spirits. It’s always tough when you lose to a Brusly, but give Brusly credit, that’s a great team down there. They just came back with a great attitude, the way you want to come back off of a loss. With a win at home.”
