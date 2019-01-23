The Lady Pelican Basketball team had a great semester academically. Coach Kim Cox is always telling the young ladies about the importance of having and keeping good grades.
She said she believes academics and athletics go hand and hand, working together. Academics are more important to her because, in the long run, it will ultimately help them achieve their goals in life.
Assistant coach Leonard Parker said if the Lady Pelican Basketball players are stable and sound in the classroom, they usually will comprehend things better on the basketball court. He said in order for the Lady Pelicans to have a high basketball IQ, they must first have a high IQ in school and in life.
Leading the way for the Lady Pels academically are: Naturi Scott (4.4 GPA); Makalya Hill, Alaysia Percy (4.0 GPA); Taylor Dotson (3.75 GPA); Chelsey White, Jayda Washington (3.25 GPA); Mya Lee, Lyric Nelson, and Braylah Pierson (3.0 GPA). The team average was 3.27.
The Lady Pels’ record is currently 12-12 and they are ranked No. 14 in the 2A state power rankings. With four regular season games left, they will be getting ready for the playoffs in a couple of weeks.
