Quality prevailed over quantity for the Port Allen powerlifting team in action last Saturday.
The Lady Pelicans had only seven lifters in action for the Woodlawn High School Invitational Meet, but still powered their way to a third-place finish, behind Assumption and Denham Springs.
Alaina Antoine finished first place in the 132-lb. category, Saturdwith record showings in the squat and deadlift, while J’Laycia Greivous claimed the top spot in the 97-lb. division.
Gabrianna Foster lifted a total of 705 pounds. – 290 on squats, 270 on dead lift and 150 on the bench press – for first in the 220-lb. division.
First-year lifter Summer Frank, a sophomore, sizzled in the super heavyweight division with a lift of 325 on the squad, 335 on the dead lift and 150 on the bench.
Raven Murphy, a perennial track standout, took third place in her first showing in the 114-lb. division with total lifts of 338.
The strong showing has Brian Bizette optimistic about his team’s showing in Class 2A state competition this year.
The Lady Pelicans will need to first cross the hurdle of East Regional action Feb. 22 at Denham Springs High School, before they head to the state competition in March in Monroe.
“It will be between us, Calvary Baptist and Pope John Paul II, and someone is going to have to lose the fight – and I want us to make sure it’s not us,” Bizette said.
