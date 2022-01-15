Port Allen capped off a three-game week the right way at home.
The Lady Pelicans (6-8) built a double-digit lead in the second half for a 48-29 win over Istrouma Friday night in Port Allen.
Friday’s victory was Port Allen’s second straight win following Thursday’s six-point win on the road over Capitol.
“A nineteen point win is always good,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “It’s good when you can play the younger kids. With Istrouma being a 4A team, they’ve had a couple of good wins, so it’s always good to beat a team like that.”
Port Allen led 23-17 at halftime but a 10-2 run to start the third quarter gave the Lady Pelicans a 33-19 cushion on Dolphin Gaines’ baseline jumper with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Indeah Whaley’s 3-pointer gave Port Allen a 43-26 lead in the fourth.
Gaines led the way with a game-high 25 points, while Braylah Pierson was in double figures with 12. Jamaya Hamilton and Whaley added four points apiece. A’laysia Percy chipped in with three points.
“It’s been tough on us these last couple of games,” Cox said. “Just playing three games in one week has been tough in itself. I saw a little bit of toughness tonight and I know they’re trying hard and they want to win. All I want them to do is come out and compete and they’re doing that right now.”
Port Allen will be back in action Tuesday at home against Dunham.
