Port Allen shrugged off a slow start and a 15-15 halftime score and hit another gear in the second half to earn its third straight win.
The Lady Pelicans (9-7) outscored Baker 36-14 in the second half to pull away for a 51-29 victory at The Nest Friday night.
Dolphin Gaines led all scorers with 19 points. Indeah Whaley added 16
“We came out in the second half and figured out the way we were supposed to have been playing the whole game,” Port Allen coach Kim Cox said. “We realized we weren’t playing up to our standard. We came out (in the 2nd half) with that spark we should’ve started the game with. Starting late like that will be hard for us to come back and win games late in the season. We have to do a better job with that.”
Port Allen trailed 8-3 to start the game before going on an 8-0 run to take an 11-8 lead late in the first quarter.
After a low-scoring second quarter, the Lady Pels went on another short run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Port Allen used its pressure on the defensive end to help generate points on offense and break the game open.
“We want to use our defense to get the easy buckets,” Cox said. “Anytime we can get a steal and go get a layup, it’s always in our favor. We’re not a team that does a whole of pressing but the last couple of weeks we’ve been working on it, and they’ve been getting better and better. It’s definitely something we want to have in our back pocket for later on in the season.”
Port Allen opens district play Tuesday at home against University High.
