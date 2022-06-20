Port Allen is looking to maximize the summer league experience for its younger players while picking up wins in the process.
The Lady Pelicans jumped out to a hot start and cruised to a 40-21 win over Plaquemine Monday evening in the Glen Oaks summer league.
“We’re definitely seeing improvement in Dolphin’s (Gaines) game,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “That’s one of the things I’m seeing. I think she’s starting to show her range a little bit, not just being a post player and there’s growth spots in the other kids. Being able to play some games and get the young kids some playing time has definitely helped us.”
Port Allen controlled the game from the opening tip, working its way to an 11-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Pels carried that momentum throughout the game. Port Allen led 32-15 after the third quarter.
“We’ve just been hammering home to kids just get better,” Cox said. “Every time we play a game, whether we win or lose, we want to make sure we’re getting better. If we’re doing that, then everything else will be all right. We want to makes sure we’re getting better every day.”
Port Allen has two games left in summer league, a game Wednesday against St. Amant in the Woodlawn summer league and a matchup against Glen Oaks on June 29 at 6 p.m.
“I knew coming in we had to do some rebuilding or continue to build what we had,” coach said. “I think they’ve done a good job with that. We haven’t had an issue with kids not coming to practice. Every last one of them been at practice. They’ve been showing up, working hard for us and that’s I can ask them to do.”
