No. 14 Port Allen traveled to No. 3 Springfield Monday night looking to pull off the upset but came up short.
Springfield opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held on for a 49-30 win in the second round of the Division III non-select playoffs.
Springfield advanced to the quarterfinals to play No. 11 Winnfield Thursday.
Winnfield beat No. 6 Sterlington 32-29 Monday night.
Jaci Williams scored a game-high 16 points to lead Springfield.
Dolphin Gaines led Port Allen (18-13) with 12 points. Trinity Harrison and Jada Carline added eight points apiece.
“It’s a tough loss because it’s a game that ends your season,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. “We could never really get going. They (Springfield) went with a box-and-one against Dolphin (Gaines). She got some tough calls go against her and she got in foul trouble. All credit to Springfield. They’re a great team.”
Gaines finished the game with four fouls.
Both teams struggled to score in the first quarter, which ended tied at 4.
Springfield had its highest-scoring quarter of the game in the second, outscoring Port Allen 18-9 to take a 22-13 lead at halftime.
Springfield outscored Port Allen 15-8 in the third, which resulted in a 37-21 lead heading into the fourth.
“It was a good season,” Cox said. “I’m proud of the things we accomplished this season. We finished 18-13, which was one of the highest win totals we’ve had since I’ve been here. A lot of people thought we were going to have a huge dropoff when Braylah (Pierson) left but we had kids who stepped up.”
