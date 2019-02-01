The Port Allen Lady Pelicans put the game out of reach early on en route to a 60-26 win over the East Feliciana Lady Tigers to open the District 8-2A tournament at Episcopal Thursday night.
Port Allen (14-12) led by as many as 30 points in the first half and held a demanding 40-12 lead at halftime.
"It (team's performance) was pretty good," said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. "We started off with a spark, which is what I was looking for after that long layoff. Sometimes it could have a negative effect. I knew when I planned the schedule we would need the rest because of the district tournament. It ended up working in our favor tonight. We looked rested and energized."
Port Allen dominated East Feliciana inside with most of the Lady Pels' points coming from either in the paint or at the free throw line.
The Lady Pelicans had six players score, led by Chelsey White with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Braylah Pierson and Mya Lee had 12 points apiece and Lyric Nelson chipped in with eight points.
Next up is a date at 7:30 tonight with The Church Academy, who beat Capitol 48-14 Thursday night.
Cox said a district championship could provide a plethora of dividends for her team this late in the season.
"We want to get that home playoff game," she said. "Right now we're sitting at No. 14, but if you win this tournament, you increase your chances of moving up and getting that home playoff game.
"Also, Port Allen girls would have a chance of being district champs and it's been a long time since that happened," she continued. "We're trying to harp on them about the history of the program and where we're trying to get to."
