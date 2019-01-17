The Port Allen Lady Pelicans overcame a double-digit third-quarter deficit to take down the West Feliciana Lady Bulldogs, 57-53 in double overtime Tuesday night in Port Allen.
Port Allen trailed 30-19 with two minutes left in the third quarter before storming back to force overtime.
"I think the big thing was they fought, even through some questionable things that happened on the court," said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. "They found a way to fight and get the win at the end.
"At the beginning of the season we lost a lot of close ones and it was because we got down and we dropped our heads," Cox continued. "I'm starting to see a little bit of them not dropping their heads so much and just fighting through and continuing to fight for four quarters and giving themselves a chance to win at the end."
Chelsey White's bucket cut the West Feliciana lead to five points with 3:12 left in the fourth quarter.
Braylah Pierson's three-point play with 13.7 secs left in regulation tied the game to send it into overtime.
Port Allen out-executed the visiting squad in the second OT and make free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory.
White and Pierson were the catalysts for the Port Allen comeback in the fourth quarter and the overtimes.
White had a huge night with 32 points, 20 rebounds, four steals, and six blocks. Pierson ended the game with 18 points and nine rebounds.
"Chelsey played big tonight," Cox said. "She had 32 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks. That's a hell of a game. Braylah, in the second half, got a little more comfortable doing what she's good at doing, driving to the hole, finishing layups and free throws."
Port Allen travels to face Dunham on Friday.
