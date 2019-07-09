The Port Allen Lady Pelicans basketball team used the month of June to continue to build off of last season’s success, which resulted in the program’s first district title in over 30 years and a home playoff game in the first round.
Port Allen participated a few team camps throughout the month of June and the Glen Oaks summer league.
Continuity has been a focus, according to head coach Kim Cox.
“The summer for is is about trying to start the chemistry,” Cox said. “Summer sets the tone and gives us a chance to implement the basic things. It’s also about getting the girls reps. It’s big for us to see where we need to start (in the fall).”
The Lady Pelicans were able to use the summer time to get adjusted to life without center Chelsey White, who led the team in scoring and rebounding last year.
Jada Washington and Lyric Nelson are expected to handle the work down low for Port Allen. However, the team’s success will rely on the guard play, which begins with sophomore Braylah Pierson and senior Mya Lee.
“Our guard play will be huge for us,” Cox said. “We’re a guard-centric team.”
Cox said last year’s success provided her team a confidence boost that was evident throughout the summer. She added that the team needed to know that the team’s goals are bigger than what was accomplished in the 2018-19 season.
“They feel good about what they accomplished last year,” Cox said. “We’re happy about it, but we’re trying to reiterate to them that we have bigger goals. We want to win a district championship, but we also want to get past that first playoff game and get to the dome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.