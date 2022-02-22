No. 2 Lakeview came into Port Allen looking to continue its season and that goal was accomplished.
Lakeview jumped out early and held off a fiery Port Allen squad 54-30 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday.
Dolphin Gaines led Port Allen with 16 points.
“They’re. No. 2 for a reason,” Cox said of Lakeview. “They’re pretty much what people say they are. Guard heavy, guard strong. We came out very tight and nervous. We really didn’t start playing until the third quarter. If we would’ve came out and played like that, things might’ve been a little different, but I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of what we’re building. I’m proud of the fact that they showed up every day and they battled.”
Port Allen scored first to take an early 2-0 before Lakeview responded with a 14-0 run to claim a 14-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Gators extended their lead to 31-13 at halftime. Port Allen got as close as 15 in the second half.
Senior Braylah Pierson scored eight points in her final game in a Lady Pels uniform.
Before Monday’s game, Pierson was recognized for becoming a member of the 1,000 point club earlier this month in a game against St. Helena Central.
“She (Pierson) decided to stay home and stay here for the city and help build girls basketball,” Cox said. “What she’s done for our program is unmatched. That’s like my daughter. It won’t stop after she graduates. Now it’s focusing on getting her to the next level, getting her across the stage and then supporting her after that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.