The Lady Pelicans missed 15 free throws Thursday night but Dolphin Gaines hit two when they mattered the most to help clinch a playoff victory.
No. 14 Port Allen overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and Gaines' two free throws with 3.9 seconds left lifted the team to a 40-39 win over No. 19 Richwood in the first round of the Division III non-select playoffs.
Gaines led the way for Port Allen (18-12) with 20 points. Trinity Harrison pitched in with nine. Jamie Hunter led Richwood (12-17) with 13 points.
Port Allen advances to face No. 3 Springfield Monday at 6 p.m. at Springfield Elementary.
"We weren't already up by one because I didn't make free throws so every time I went to the free throw line, that's what I thought about," Gaines said. "Gotta make the free throws."
Richwood started the game on a 10-2 and Port Allen earned its first lead at 14-13 on a free-throw line jumper from Gaines with 2:20 left in the first half.
The game was tied at 18 at halftime before Richwood opened up a 32-25 lead in third quarter.
Gaines hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third to trim the deficit to 32-28 heading into the final period.
Richwood held a six point in the fourth but a Gaines bucket, followed by two free throws from Indeah Whaley tied the game at 38 with 23.8 seconds left.
Richwood went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line on its next possession, which set up Port Allen with the chance to win it.
"It was a great way to battle," said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. "We were just in this situation Friday with Glen Oaks. I would like to say just us being in those environments, that it helped us kind of maintain our composure and work those last few minutes of execution."
