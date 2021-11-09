Two touchdowns within the last 1:30 of the game made the Brusly/Madison Prep contest one to remember.
Sammy Daquano’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Randall Matthews gave Brusly a 20-17 lead with 1:12 left in the game before Madison Prep’s David Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 54.4 seconds to give the Chargers a 24-20 win over Brusly Friday night at Panther stadium to close out the regular season.
“We came out and we were probably a little excited and spotted them some points early on,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “From that point on, we took control of the ball game. We talked about coming out in the third quarter and establishing control and offensively made some adjustments at halftime and we were able to run the ball in the second half. Comes down to I guess how you see the play at the end. Didn’t make a play right there and they made a play.”
Two mistakes put Brusly (7-2, 6-2) in a 9-0 hole early on. After a three-and-out on the first drive, Brusly set up to point, but the snap went over the punter’s head and when he recovered it, he was hit and fumbled the ball. Dillon Carr scooped up the ball and returned it seven yards for a Madison Prep (9-1,7-1) touchdown.
On Brusly’s next drive, a botched snap on fourth down led to a safety. From that point on, the Panthers settled in and gave the Chargers all they could handle.
Brusly got its first score with a little over two minutes left in the first half on Sammy Daquano’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Cody Loupe.
The Panthers picked up where they left off in the second half and took the lead with 4:10 left in the third quarter following Daquano’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Anderson in the left corner of the end zone. A failed extra point gave Brusly a 13-9 lead.
University of Louisiana commit Zeon Chriss scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth to give the Chargers a 17-13 lead.
After Jones’ touchdown, Brusly fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Madison Prep recovered to ice the game.
“It was definitely a playoff atmosphere,” said Madison Prep coach Landry Williams. “We know each other pretty well. We’ve been playing tough games like the last three years. We just kept fighting. Our guys have been doing it all year. We found a way to keep fighting.”
Daquano completed 7-of-15 throws for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Ryder Rabalais rushed for 105 yards on 15 attempts. Loupe had two receptions for 31 yards.
