Port Allen softball will have a new head coach for the fifth time in six seasons.
The school announced the hiring of first-time head coach Kaitlyn Leasure for the job.
Leasure is a native of Screven, Georgia. She played softball from when she was eight years old until she graduated from Coastal Georgia in 2021.
“My husband got relocated with his job,” Leasure said. “It was a shock for me because I’m a small-town girl. I’ve lived in the same tiny town all my life. So moving here and being right outside a big city was such a huge shock for me. I’ve always wanted to be involved in softball.
“I’ve done pitching and private lessons, but I haven’t had the chance to coach,” she added. “When the job was posted, I was like, this has got to be fate or something. It seems like the perfect opportunity for me.”
Leasure isn’t certified as a teacher yet, so she’ll serve as a non-faculty coach.
Her assistant coach is her brother, Bradley Manning, who was also hired as a non-faculty coach.
“It’s amazing. I trust him 100 percent,” Leasure stated. “He grew up next to me at the ball field. He played baseball for a while, but softball actually, he enjoys more than he did baseball. For me, it’s so special and important to me that he’s next to me, and I have somebody that I trust and can lean on 100 percent.”
Leasure said she has already held tryouts, and the team has practiced a few times this summer.
One thing the coach said stood out to her was the team’s growth.
“Seeing the growth in some of these players who haven’t had the attention and instruction they’re getting from us is a joy to me,” she said. “I love to see that light bulb go off when we’re learning something new about fielding or hitting or pitching. Just seeing the growth in the players on and off the field.”
Port Allen Principal James Jackson said he is excited about the additions to the softball program.
“We knew she was the one the moment we spoke to her,” he said. “Her energy, passion, love, and knowledge of the game are evident. Coach K is a first-time head coach. We are taking a chance on her, and she is taking a chance on us, so it’s a match made in heaven.”
The softball team will enter the 2024 season after losing seven seniors and returning one pitcher from last year’s team.
Leasure said she wants to install a culture where everything done has the right intentions behind it and everyone gives maximum effort.
“I’m just excited about this opportunity to make a difference in some young girls’ lives because the sport itself has given me so much, and I just love to be able to give back to it,” she said.”
