After starting for three years, which included a senior season where he averaged 29 points per game, Brusly’s Ja’sean LeDuff is officially taking his talents to the next level.
The basketball standout made it official by signing a scholarship to attend Eastern Arizona College.
In addition to averaging 29 points per game, LeDuff posted six rebounds and four assists per contest. He scored 1,410 points in three years.
“Sophomore year was my worst year because I was just getting put out in the water and I had to start,” LeDuff said. “It was my worst year and junior year I just slipped in with the seniors and our team was good.”
He earned first-team All-District honors and came two votes short of being named District MVP.
LeDuff said he had plenty of interests from other institutions but one thing stood out about Eastern Arizona despite being nearly 19 hours away from Brusly.
“It was the only school where it was a full scholarship,” Leduff said. “I had other schools, but a full scholarship, you don’t wanna pay for anything. I didn’t wanna go at first but you gotta do what you gotta do.”
LeDuff was a key player on the 2019-20 team who reached the state tournament for the first time in over 30 years.
He was the team’s leading scorer in the 2019-20 season when he earned All-District honorable mention.
“Ja’sean walked into the program four years ago and was pretty small in stature but we could tell pretty early watching him play that he was going to be special,” Brusly basketball coach Kirby Loupe said at the signing event, which was held at the school. “He ended up being a three-year starter for us at the point.
“This program is really going to miss you,” he added. “I think you stand for everything we try to teach in this program. You’re a good student. I can’t ever remember you getting in trouble in the hallways one day in four years. You’ve been a good teammate and an outstanding player for us.”
