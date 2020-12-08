Pressure defense coupled with some hot shooting helped Brusly open up a big lead early, stave off a comeback and pull away in the second half on the way to a 74-47 win over Loranger Monday night in Brusly.
Ja’sean Leduff scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter, which propelled Brusly (1-2) to a 24-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Loranger got the lead to as close as 14 for the rest of the game. Brusly led 38-24 at halftime before opening the lead to 28 in the third quarter and cruising to the win.
“We know what Jay (Leduff) is. He can score,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “We’re trying to get him to make the guys around him better. I think he did a really good job of that tonight. He got people involved early and he got a little hot early. The lead got cut at the end of the second quarter because we got in foul trouble. When you start putting in your bench guys, it gets tough, especially when you’re putting in a lot of inexperienced guys.”
It was the first game that some football players joined the basketball squad. Cody Loupe scored eight points but his impact stretched beyond the offensive end Monday night.
“We’re still missing two rotation guys. We were just missing bodies,” Kirby Loupe said. “In our first two games, we had kids get in foul trouble and we had nobody to put in. Cody is a tough kid. He changes the game for us. He knows how to play. We hadn’t had a charge in four games and he took three tonight. We’ve had one practice and a walk through today with those guys. It’s going to take some time.”
Seniors Terry Comeaux and Jake Willis were in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.
