No lead is safe against Brusly and Glen Oaks found that out the hard way.
Brusly overcame a 20-point first half deficit thanks to Ja’sean Leduff’s 42 points to capture a 74-62 win on the road over Glen Oaks Friday night at GOHS. Frank Samuel added nine points.
Friday’s win closed out the regular season giving Brusly an 11-11 record after the team started 1-8.
“We were down by maybe nine points (at the start of the third quarter),” LeDuff said. “When we got to like four points … that’s when I knew we had them.
“They started turning the ball over and making mistakes. We picked up on it. We are an inexperienced team. I knew I had to get to the rack to get my team back in the game.”
Nicholas Honore led Glen Oaks (15-8) with 23 points. Both teams entered with an eye on playoff seeding
“We are so young, and it has been tough this year,” Brusly coach Kirby Loupe said. “This is a game we would have lost earlier in the year. We were down by (almost) 20 early, and they did not give up.
Glen Oaks entered the game at No. 26 in the most recent LHSAA power ratings, while Brusly was at No. 29.
The Panthers raced ahead by running the floor and taking advantage of early Brusly mistakes. Glen Oaks led 34-18 with five minutes left in the first half.
Honore hit a free throw that gave GOHS a 17-point edge at 41-24 with two minutes left in the first half.
Brusly turned the game around by outscoring Glen Oaks 27-14 in the third quarter with LeDuff scoring 17 points in the period. Frank Samuel’s 3-pointer gave Brusly its first lead at 59-57 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Brusly never relinquished the lead and outscored Glen Oaks 15-5 in the final quarter.
“Kudos to our kids to keep playing,” Loupe said. “They could’ve shut it down. At one point we were down 20 in the first half and they kept playing.”
