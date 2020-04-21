Port Allen senior Mya Lee is set to head to Minnesota to continue her academic and athletic career.
After earning a spot on the All-District team for the last three years, Lee committed to attend Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet, Minnesota.
For some athletes, the 1,315 mile and nearly 20-hour trek from Port Allen to Cloquet would be a deal breaker, but Lee viewed the distance as one of the determining factors in her decision.
“It was about getting the experience and the challenge,” Lee said. “I wanted to get away from home because I wanted to challenge myself.”
Lee couldn’t physically visit the campus because of COVID-19, but she was given a virtual tour where she got a good grasp of the Fond du Lac campus.
“It was great,” Lee said of the tour. “It’s a nice school. The classrooms are huge and the dorms are apartment style.”
Lee joins a Thunder squad coached by Robert Smith who finished his second year with the team, according to the school’s website.
In Lee’s final season at Port Allen, her versatility was on full display. Starting point guard Braylah Pierson suffered a season-ending injury in December, which thrusted Lee and others into more prominent roles.
Already tabbed as a vocal leader, Lee also took on more ball handling duties.
“It was a challenging season, but it was decent,” Lee said. “I was used to playing those roles. I feel like I had a successful season. It (playing college ball) felt like a huge accomplishment for me because no one in my family has done something like this. I’m the first.”
At the next level, Lee said she hopes to play the small forward position, although she can play power forward as well.
“They’re getting a versatile player,” Port Allen coach Kim Cox said. “Someone who can play the four (power forward) but can step out and play the three (small forward.”
In preparation for next season, Lee said she will focus on improving a couple of aspects of her game.
“I’m going to work on weight-loss and footwork,” she said. “Losing weight will help my stamina and improving my footwork will help a lot. If I can react quicker, I would be a lot better.”
Lee didn’t play basketball her freshman year but still made the All-District team her last three years of high school.
“I’m so proud of her being able to get a chance to continue her basketball career and education,” Cox said. “For her to only play three years of varsity basketball and earn these accomplishments is a testament to her hard work.”
