After a challenging three games at the West Feliciana tournament over the weekend, being at home was just what Port Allen baseball needed to get back in the win column Monday.
The Pelicans racked up seven hits, including two home runs from Blaze LeJeune, on the way to an 18-0 win in three innings over Northeast in district action.
LeJeune hit an inside-the-park home run in his first at-bat and followed that up with a two-run homer over the left-field fence.
LeJeune totaled four RBIs in the game, all of which came in the first inning
“It feels great,” LeJeune said. “To go from batting all zeroes my freshman year to now I’m batting .360 with two home runs today. All the hard work is paying off.”
Cameron Bolton put Port Allen on the board first with an RBI single. Bryce Courville’s triple scored two runs to extends Port Allen’s lead to 7-0. Tate Catoir’s double to center field in the bottom of the second put the score at 16-0.
Phillip John Luc Lane earned the win on the mound for Port Allen. He tossed the full three innings, allowing no runs on one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk.
LeJeune, Bolton and Courville led the team with two hits apiece. Courville and Catoir each had two RBIs.
“I put my seniors back in the lineup. They came to play,” said Port Allen coach Marcus Minor. “They made some key hits. I think we played well. We have to get better each day. Once we get better every day, work hard and do the little things right, then everything will come together. I think we took a step in the right direction today.”
Port Allen suffered losses against Ascension Christian, Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Plaquemine at the tournament over the weekend. Minor said it was good to get a district win.
“This weekend was a learning experience,” he said. “I think playing three games in two days was kind of rough on us. It was good to be able to get on the field and bounce back from those losses and come up with a big win in district.”
