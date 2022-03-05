Sophomore Aries Lewis scored 14 points Friday night, but his final two were the most important of the team’s season up to that point.
Lewis rebounded a miss and put it up just as the time expired to give Port Allen a 61-59 win over No. 10 Winnfield in a 2A quarterfinal at the Pel’s Nest.
The win allows No. 2 Port Allen to advance to the LHSAA nonselect boys basketball tournament in Lake Charles next week for the fourth straight season.
The opponent that awaits is No. 3 Rayville, a team that Port Allen has played in the state title game the last three seasons.
“I’ve been working all year,” Lewis said. “At the beginning of the year, coach told me I need to crash all the time, just not on easy tip-ins. At that moment they told me just to play hard so I did what came naturally. I went and got the rebound.”
There were three ties and four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. Isaiah Howard and Jordan Brooks scored on back-to-back possessions to give Port Allen a 57-53 lead.
Winnfield went on a 6-0 spurt to take a 59-57 lead late in the fourth quarter. Lewis tied the game on a putback with around a minute left to play.
“That’s a good basketball team,” Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said of Winnfield. “They’re well-coached. They can play, they’re athletic. We have a good basketball team, too. They’re tough. A lot of people counted us out but guess what, our job isn’t done.”
Jordan Brooks led the way for Port Allen with 18 points. Ji’Siah Fernandez was also in double figures with 11.
Port Allen led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. Winnfield responded with an 11-0 run to take a 24-18 lead with four minutes left in the first half. PA led 33-30 at halftime.
Jackson has helped lead the Pelicans back to Lake Charles in his first season as coach. He said the expectations of the players have not changed since he got there.
“I wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t expectations,” he said. “Nobody wants a job that doesn’t have expectations. This program with coach (Derrick) Jones has been the Top 28 the last three years and this is the fourth. Coach jones built this program. My job wasn’t to change it. My job was to continue to elevate it.
“These kids looked me in my eye and said coach we expect to get back to the dome,” he added. “Shout out to my coaching staff. They do a great job.”
