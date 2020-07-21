Jeffery Gibson’s departure this offseason to take a head coaching position in Mississippi left a vacancy at offensive coordinator for the Port Allen High football team.
That left the door open for a familiar face in the huddle to return and lead the Pelican offense.
Chadwick Lewis returned to Port Allen as the offensive coordinator after one year in Metairie as the head coach at Grace King High School. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Port Allen in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Lewis made the trek to Metairie from West Baton Rouge Parish every day the first part of the year before moving to Ascension Parish in December.
Lewis said his time at Grace King has helped him become a better offensive coordinator for the Pels.
“It gave me some insight on how to run things, run a program,” he said. “It gives me an insight on what I can do to make coach Gibson’s job easier.”
“Relationships matter,” Don Gibson said. “We developed a good relationship during his time here. I think he feels the same way.”
Port Allen shifted to a triple-option veer offense last season, something Lewis said he will continue to run this upcoming season with different variations.
“I’m an old Wing-T guy, but the triple-option veer offense is not foreign to me,” Lewis said. “I’m going to tweak some things to suit my personality. It’s been a smooth transition.”
The Port Allen offense will be similar in 2020 and so will some of the basic principles on the offensive side.
“We want to be physical,” Lewis said. “We want to take advantage of the things the defense is giving us. We’re teaching them that there is always something else to progress to in the offense.”
Junior Jeremiah Dehon, who started at quarterback for a portion of last season and played multiple positions on both sides of the ball, suffered a knee injury during basketball season and could miss the start of the football season.
Senior Jacoby Howard is expected to handle the quarterback duties.
In addition, Lewis also takes over as the head girls track coach.
“I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “I know track and field is Port Allen’s baby. I see those state championships (trophies) and I hope I can help add one of those.”
