The Port Allen Pelicans relished the opportunity to head into the football season after concerns that it would not come to fruition this year, but it did not mean they had to like the outcome.
The lead swung back and forth against neighboring rival Livonia, but it did not end in Port Allen’s favor Friday night when the Pels fell 28-22 against the Wildcats in the season opener at Guy Otwell Stadium.
The Pelicans took the lead early in the first quarter, held the advantage at the half and led once again in the third quarter. But Livonia’s Avery Walker found DeMichael Coleman for a 10-yard touchdown pass that ultimately gave the Wildcats the win under first-year head coach Josh Laborde, a longtime assistant coach for the Pelicans who later joined the staff at West Feliciana before he took the spot at LHS.
“There are things we saw on films we need to clean up, and we need to make sure we get things done,” head coach Don Gibson said. “But you have to give credit to Livonia for making the plays at the right time.”
The Pelicans moved the ball downfield on their first possession, but a Wildcat interception stopped PAHS within the Livonia 5-yard line. Port Allen’s defense rose to the occasion and stuffed quarterback Avery Walker in the end zone for a safety.
Jacoby Howard finally reached the end zone on a 3-yard sneak that put the Pels ahead 8-0, but the Wildcats responded with a 45-yard kickoff return by Torrence Gremillion and took a lead on a DeMichael Coleman 2-yard sneak in the second stanza.
“We were in position, but we have to keep the ball going on third down,” he said. “But that’s the big issue – we had too many guys going out in key situations.”
Howard connected with Tawasky Johnson on a 10-yard pass that put Port Allen on top 15-14 at half time.
The momentum swung back in Livonia’s direction on a Walker 20-yard keeper in the third, but the Pelicans fought back on Howard’s 36-yard pass to Jamorian Jackson.
For Laborde, the game felt surreal.
“It’s bittersweet because I love Port Allen and I bled the blue-and-white for almost twenty years of my life between playing and coaching,” he said. “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Port Allen, but that didn’t matter because I had to look out for my kids, and that was regardless who we played.”
As for Gibson, the return to football after a possibility of a season cancellation brought some relief both to the players and coaches.
Even with the loss, the return to Friday night lights was long overdue, Gibson said.
“It just felt good for us all to be back out here,” he said. “Sure, we don’t like that we lost, but it’s just good to have the game back – and it didn’t feel any different than any other Friday night.”
