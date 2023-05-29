What started as an organization with eight 8th-grade boys from Port Allen has blossomed into much more.
The Louisiana Ballers were named the 2023 Jr. NBA Program of the Year. Under Armour awarded the now Plaquemine-based team a $5,000 grant and a $1,000 Under Armour gift card.
Louisiana Ballers founder and coach Reynard Douglas III said the grant money could go toward helping the organization get a vehicle to travel to tournaments.
“We never expected to win because we were going against teams from California with Boys and Girls Club in front of their name. They are a national brand,” Douglas said “For a small team from Louisiana to be named the Program of the Year was amazing. To showcase the talent that we have here in Louisiana is a big thing.”
Douglas is a Port Allen native who works at Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Academy in Baton Rouge.
He got his start in travel basketball as one of the coaches of the first travel basketball organization on the Westside —— the Westside Titans. Reynard said he mainly served as the stat keeper and, after one year, decided to branch off and that’s when the Port Allen Ballers were born.
“I started my own program from players that other programs around us did not want,” he said. “These were kids that didn’t play for their school team. Nobody knew about the talents of kids that they felt were street kids. We took those same kids and we turned them into a program.”
Thirteen years later, the Louisiana Ballers organization comprises 50 boys and four teams. The Ballers competed in the Jr. NBA Global Championship South Regional in 2018.
The organization was selected from a pool of six finalists nationwide for their commitment to upholding the core values of the Jr. NBA — teamwork, respect, determination, and community – through their work with young people and area residents, as well as a fan vote.
“It’s a lot deeper than basketball,” Douglas said. “My first thing is never taking the fun out of the word fundamentals. Everything we do is kid surrounded. There are a lot of coaches in our area that want those kids on those weekends to play basketball to gloat about their own ego. It’s more than just basketball. We go to church, we do community events together. We take weekends off to enjoy each other.
“They just want to go and have fun,” he added. “They want to get out of their own communities. I had an eighth grader when we played in Florida, he touched the sand on the beach and he was like ‘Coach Rey, I’ve never been to a beach before.’ You’re in eighth grade and you’ve never been to a beach, that’s a big thing. We create lifelong memories off the court. Basketball is one thing, but I want to see you to and through high school.”
The Louisiana Ballers will play in the Kelly Memorial Classic in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 2-4. Douglas said the tournament would be one of the farthest trips his organization has made.
“That’s a big one,” Douglas said of the upcoming tournament. “The last tournament they hosted had 216 teams in it. We plan to go and compete.”
