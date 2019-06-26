A minor tweak is coming to the prep basketball power rating system.
During its summer meetings earlier this month, the LHSAA’s executive committee voted to reinstate giving district champions an additional power point for their rankings. The committee had taken away the point earned by district champs in previous years.
The lack of importance of district games had a plethora of teams opting not to schedule district opponents during the regular season.
Some districts held tournaments to determine a district champion.
The tweak to the power point system won’t change the approach for either of the West Baton Rouge boys basketball programs.
“I like rewarding anybody who wins a championship,but it won’t change the goals that we have,” said Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones. “Am I going to go out next season and say our goal is to win a district championship? No. We have one goal. Our focus is on winning a state championship.”
Port Allen lost to Dunham in the district tournament championship last season. The Lady Pelicans won its district tournament for the first district title for the program in over 30 years.
Brusly played a round of district opponents, but head coach Kirby Loupe said that will change in the upcoming season.
District 6-3A will have a tournament to decide a champion.
“I’ve always liked district play,” Loupe said. “Having an incentive as a district champion gives teams something else to play for. Districts create pretty good rivals.”
