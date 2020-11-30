Abigail Bethan Crowe represented Varsity Spirit in the 2020 Thanksgiving Tour at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. She performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on Thanksgiving Day.
Cheerleaders and dancers from across the country invited to perform are part of a select group chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, All-Americans had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.
Crowe is an honor student and athlete currently attending Silliman Institute in Clinton, LA. She thanks her family for their endless support of her love of cheerleading and dancing. She also thanked Brittany’s School of Dance in Port Allen for seven years of instruction and coaching.
Crowe is the daughter of Port Allen natives Kennith and Sonya Crowe and granddaughter of Alan and Jeanette Crowe, Joanna Jewell and the late Frederick Jewell Jr. She currently resides in Clinton, LA.
