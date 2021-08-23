Five years into the sport, Brusly Middle’s Maci Williams has established herself as one of the best young golfers in the world and she has the results to prove it.
Williams, 11, finished tied for ninth in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina at the end of the July.
Williams’ Top 10 finish was out of a field of 150. She qualified for the tournament thanks to a second-place finish at the Copperhead Classic in January in Florida. The season started with 10,000 11-year-olds and the field was cut to 150 leading up to the World Championship thanks to several qualifying tournaments.
“It was cool just being able to meet new people from places I didn’t even know existed and just having the opportunity to be there at all,” Williams said.
Williams has been competing since she was six years old, but her interest in golf, spans nine years, back to when she was a toddler.
“My dad was at Westside when I was like two,” Williams recalled. “He was hitting his golf shot and I was in my Dora chair sitting and clapping for him.
“My dad inspired me,” she added. “He always was out hitting shots in the net in the backyard, and I was like let me come try and I just loved hitting golf shots so much. I just loved doing it every day.”
Maci’s father, Brent Williams, started playing golf his sophomore year of high school after an injury ended his baseball playing career.
“Whenever she was born, I was working shift work,” he said. “I was off a lot, so I started bringing her when she was two years old and she liked it and kept at it.”
In Maci’s first taste of competition at six years old, things didn’t go as one would have hoped.
In a local tour in Louisiana, Williams finished 36 over par and shot a 72 through nine holes.
“The best part was on the way home I said you want to do it again?” Brent Williams said. “She said yeah, when is the next one? I was like that’s all we came here for. There’s been a lot of golf balls hit since then.”
Maci Williams bounced back from that performance a year later in the same tournament by finishing even par, a 36-stroke difference in one year.
“She got a taste early on from that first tournament and the next tournament a month later was a 55 and then she saw she worked,” Brent Williams said. “I think she saw what happened when she didn’t work and then saw what happened when she did work. I think she noticed on her own that this is something I’m really good at and if I work hard, I can really take it anywhere.”
Maci said her dad has been the biggest influence on her love for the sport but she’s also a fan of Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Lexi Thompson.
Despite just starting the sixth grade last week, Williams has received letters from LSU. She said she has a goal of helping to start a golf program at Brusly High.
“Most of her best friends have come from people we met playing golf,” Brent Williams said. “She wants to build something in Brusly. She wants to stay here. We talked about going to U-High and she’s like I want to do it here.”
Maci will compete in the Gulf Coast Invitational Sept. 4 and 5 in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
